Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.40 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $7.22 or 0.00016427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $80.68 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.53 or 0.07350501 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,945.90 or 0.99991000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,174,695 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

