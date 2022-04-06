Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.