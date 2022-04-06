Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $782,550.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $379,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 72,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,365,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 150,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

