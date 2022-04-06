Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.