Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 96.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,634. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

