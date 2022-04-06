Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 413,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

