Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. BRP reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

BRP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. 140,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 278.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8,515.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 77,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

