Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. Shift4 Payments reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

FOUR opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

