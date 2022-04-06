Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $77.16 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,319,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

