Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $31.73

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,330,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,126,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 228,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

