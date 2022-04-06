Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,253. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

