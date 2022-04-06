Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $109.11

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.66 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

