Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,492 shares of company stock worth $4,147,597 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PubMatic by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 883,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

