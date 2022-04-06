Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Target Price at $2,690.00

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
