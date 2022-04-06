Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Target Price at $2,690.00

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.07) to GBX 2,730 ($35.80) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Relx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.84. 88,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.