Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 141.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.86).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Senior news, insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($186,229.51). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,262.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 155,000 shares of company stock worth $20,790,000.

SNR stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 124.60 ($1.63). 374,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,980. The company has a market cap of £522.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.86. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

