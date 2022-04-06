Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Price Target at £124.02

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.02 ($162.65).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($178.23) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.82) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($172.07) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($161.31), for a total value of £656,943 ($861,564.59).

SPX stock opened at £129 ($169.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £122.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £143.46. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £107.85 ($141.44) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($225.90). The firm has a market cap of £9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

