Analysts Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Target Price at $36.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ VALN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
