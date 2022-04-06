Analysts Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) PT at $7.81

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.77 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $888.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yext by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.