Analyzing Landsea Homes (LSEA) and Its Peers

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 386 1511 1374 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.58%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.45 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.24

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.