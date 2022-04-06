Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,623,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.90. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

