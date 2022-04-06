AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Critical Contrast

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 2.43 $622.00 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.15 -$88.56 million ($1.47) -1.43

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -79.98% N/A -46.09%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.