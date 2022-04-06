Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

