Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $507.86

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $507.86 and last traded at $506.87, with a volume of 1524027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $494.78.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.61.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 65.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Anthem by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Anthem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

