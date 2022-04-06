Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $58.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AIRC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 121,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

