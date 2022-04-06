Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams Sells 105,901 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apple stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

