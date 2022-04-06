Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

