Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $185.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $185.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.