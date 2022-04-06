Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) to announce $52.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.41 million and the highest is $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $231.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $54.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 181,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

