Apron Network Hits One Day Volume of $226,836.00 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $854,390.85 and approximately $226,836.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00035447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00104060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

