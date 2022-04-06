ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.80.

ARCB stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

