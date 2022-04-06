ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €39.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($43.10).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($33.80).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

