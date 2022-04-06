Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $22.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

