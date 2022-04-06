Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.62

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $14.65. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 65,531 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.