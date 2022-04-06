Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Guggenheim

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

