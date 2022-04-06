Arianee 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,929.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $14,929.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.31 or 0.07356679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,321.96 or 1.00023314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

