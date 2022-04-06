ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,047.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. ARMOR has a market cap of $6.75 million and $53,047.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

