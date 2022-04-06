Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIP opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

