Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $205.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $174.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

