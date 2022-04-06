ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 5%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23). Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52. The company has a market cap of £94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

