Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 44325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

