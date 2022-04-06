Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,437,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,571. The company has a market cap of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

