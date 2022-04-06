AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($150.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.31).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at £103.08 ($135.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,833.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,722.33. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a 52-week high of £103.50 ($135.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.