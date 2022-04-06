Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.11

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.60. Astronics shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $378.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.85.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

