Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.