Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $11,065,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.