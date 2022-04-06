ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ATN International has a payout ratio of 566.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.

Shares of ATNI opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

