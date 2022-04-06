Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATC stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Atotech has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Get Atotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 199,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.