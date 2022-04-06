Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) shares rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 118,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 51,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$101.55 million and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

