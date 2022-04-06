Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.12.

NYSE:ALV opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,591,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

