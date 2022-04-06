Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Avantor has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

